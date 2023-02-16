Welcome to Pacific Rim
February 16, 2023 —
KORSUN POCKET 2 is shipping
JNR15SJT is the Pre-Order Discount Code
Shop now, place your order, and enter the coupon code where requested.
All caps, no spacing.
Remember to hit the ‘Apply” button — the shopping cart is lazy that way.
This will get you a 25% [$75.00] discount on KORSUN POCKET 2 —
UNLESS you are not in the USA — we are arranging out-of-country shipping for a 5-pound product — please be patient — I guarantee you will get KORSUN POCKET 2 — send an email to orders@justplain.com noting how many copies of KORSUN POCKET 2 you want — they will be set aside for you — we will get them to you as reasonably as possible.
TO MAKE IT BETTER, the coupon code will get you 25% off ANY order between now and the 7th birthday of The Cat With No Name-† — April 17, 2023.
STUKA JOE did three videos —
Korsun Pocket 2 — component overview — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VnIzfxABjeo
Korsun Pocket 2 — Example of Play — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqvgrUlW7WI
Korsun Pocket 2 — Jack Radey Interview — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fQg_xRLjCg
BIG BOARD WARGAMER did three other videos —
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xg8VLADBmU4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JM_4Cc3UAw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZJ7ANYwunM
The Cat With No Name -†
Since 1987, Pacific Rim Publishing has been dedicated to the production of conflict simulations — we are going through a move and that is disruptive — bear with us.