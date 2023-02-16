

KORSUN POCKET 2 is shipping





JNR15SJT is the Pre-Order Discount Code







Shop now, place your order, and enter the coupon code where requested.



All caps, no spacing.



Remember to hit the ‘Apply” button — the shopping cart is lazy that way.



This will get you a 25% [$75.00] discount on KORSUN POCKET 2 —





UNLESS you are not in the USA — we are arranging out-of-country shipping for a 5-pound product — please be patient — I guarantee you will get KORSUN POCKET 2 — send an email to orders@justplain.com noting how many copies of KORSUN POCKET 2 you want — they will be set aside for you — we will get them to you as reasonably as possible.



TO MAKE IT BETTER , the coupon code will get you 25% off ANY order between now and the 7th birthday of The Cat With No Name-† — April 17, 2023.





STUKA JOE did three videos —

Korsun Pocket 2 — component overview — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VnIzfxABjeo





Korsun Pocket 2 — Example of Play — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqvgrUlW7WI





Korsun Pocket 2 — Jack Radey Interview — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fQg_xRLjCg





BIG BOARD WARGAMER did three other videos —

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xg8VLADBmU4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JM_4Cc3UAw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZJ7ANYwunM





The Cat With No Name -†

