February 16, 2023 —


KORSUN POCKET 2 is shipping


JNR15SJT is the Pre-Order Discount Code

Shop now, place your order, and enter the coupon code where requested.


All caps, no spacing.


Remember to hit the ‘Apply” button — the shopping cart is lazy that way.


This will get you a 25% [$75.00] discount on KORSUN  POCKET 2

 
UNLESS you are not in the USA — we are arranging out-of-country shipping for a 5-pound product — please be patient — I guarantee you will get KORSUN  POCKET 2 — send an email to orders@justplain.com noting how many copies of KORSUN POCKET 2 you want — they will be set aside for you  — we will get them to you as reasonably as possible.


TO MAKE IT BETTER, the coupon code will get you 25% off ANY order between now and the 7th birthday of The Cat With No Name-† — April 17, 2023.


STUKA JOE did three videos —

Korsun Pocket 2 — component overview — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VnIzfxABjeo

Korsun Pocket 2 — Example of Play — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqvgrUlW7WI

Korsun Pocket 2 — Jack Radey Interview — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fQg_xRLjCg


BIG BOARD WARGAMER did three other videos — 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xg8VLADBmU4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JM_4Cc3UAw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZJ7ANYwunM


The Cat With No Name -†

 




Since 1987, Pacific Rim Publishing has been dedicated to the production of conflict simulations — we are going through a move and that is disruptive — bear with us.


Korsun Pocket
The Cat Wih No Name -†

