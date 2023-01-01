Pre-Order
Jack Radey's KORSUN POCKET 2: Little Stalingrad on the Dnepr
Jack Radey's KORSUN POCKET: Little Stalingrad on the Dnepr — List Price $300.00 — PRE-ORDER PRICE — $225.00
[Order Number PRP-1007 Number of Pre-Orders Received — 324]
This is Jack Radey's update of his original monster game of 1978. Two Soviet Fronts surround a German Army in the Ukraine and a ferocious battle takes place as the Germans try to break the encirclement and the Soviets seek to crush both the rescuers and the beleaguered troops in the Korsun Pocket.
Contents:
- 12 counter sheets of 200 die-cut backprinted counters each
- four 25 x 38 inch game maps
- six German Order of Battle Charts — III Panzer Corps, VII Corps, VIII Flieger Corps, XI Corps, XLII Corps, XLVII Panzer Corps
- ten Soviet Order of Battle Charts — 1st Ukrainian Front, 2nd Ukrainian Front, 5th Guards Tank Army, 2nd Tank Army, 6th Tank Army, 4th Guards Army, 27th Army, 40th Army, 52nd Army, 53rd Army
- one 24-page Rules Booklet
- one Scenarios Booklet
- one Commentary, History, and Designer’s Notes Booklet
- two double-sided 22 x 34 situation maps (25 January, 1 February, 10 February, one blank for planning purposes)
- two 11 x 17 player turn record track cards
- two player chart and aids cards
- one six sided die
- Boxed
