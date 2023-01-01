Game Title:



Check Box { Jack Radey's KORSUN POCKET 2: Little Stalingrad on the Dnepr

To Pre-Order, please fill in the form below — when pre-orders have reached 500, we will commit the game to production and notify you about payment and shipping

TO PLACE A PRE-ORDER — just email us with the title(s) you want to pre-order and the number of each (you might want to stash a couple in the attic). When the game reaches the needed number of pre-orders [usually 500], you will get an email with the discount code to enter when you place your order here. This will assure that you get your pre-order discount.









Jack Radey's KORSUN POCKET: Little Stalingrad on the Dnepr — List Price $300.00 — PRE-ORDER PRICE — $225.00

[Order Number PRP-1007 Number of Pre-Orders Received — 324]

This is Jack Radey's update of his original monster game of 1978. Two Soviet Fronts surround a German Army in the Ukraine and a ferocious battle takes place as the Germans try to break the encirclement and the Soviets seek to crush both the rescuers and the beleaguered troops in the Korsun Pocket.

Contents:

12 counter sheets of 200 die-cut backprinted counters each



four 25 x 38 inch game maps



six German Order of Battle Charts — III Panzer Corps, VII Corps, VIII Flieger Corps, XI Corps, XLII Corps, XLVII Panzer Corps



ten Soviet Order of Battle Charts — 1st Ukrainian Front, 2nd Ukrainian Front, 5th Guards Tank Army, 2nd Tank Army, 6th Tank Army, 4th Guards Army, 27th Army, 40th Army, 52nd Army, 53rd Army



one 24-page Rules Booklet



one Scenarios Booklet



one Commentary, History, and Designer’s Notes Booklet



two double-sided 22 x 34 situation maps (25 January, 1 February, 10 February, one blank for planning purposes)



two 11 x 17 player turn record track cards



two player chart and aids cards



one six sided die



Boxed































Remember: this is Pacific Rim Publishing, we pay the postage on game orders to anywhere in the USA

GAME Orders shipped to addresses outside the USA / APO / FPO / DPO have the following shipping costs:

Korsun Pocket — Canada — to be determined — Elsewhere — to be determined

Pocket General — Canada — to be determined — Elsewhere — to be determined









Pre-Orders are being accepted for —